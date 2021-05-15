Meriwether T. Richardson, 70, of Augusta, West Virginia, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Meri was born in 1951 in Memphis, Tenn., to the late Frederick and Francis Taylor. She enjoyed needlepoint, quiet reflection in nature, observing flowers and birds. Meri was a lifelong member of Como Methodist Church in Como, Mass. Meri’s greatest love was spending time with her extended family.
Meri married James Hayes Richardson in New Albany, Mass., who preceded her in death.
Surviving are Meri’s daughters, Rebecca Esquivel, Meri Jean Richardson and Brittainy Cline; grandchildren, Jessica Downey, Emily Lamb, Eden Werth, Evan Runion and Julian Stillman; great-grandchildren, Lilly, Emma, Jackson, Addalyn, K’senia, Lyrah and Lyam; sisters, Emily Myhre and Nancy Taylor, and brothers, Ward Taylor and Jim Taylor.
Along with Meri’s husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Frederick Hayes Richardson; granddaughter, Adreane Renee Morris, and her brother, Britt Taylor.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Cornerstone Church in Broadway, Va. Interment will be at a later date in Meri’s hometown of Como, Mass.
Arrangements are being made at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
