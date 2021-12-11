Merle Allene Breeden Eppard, 90, of Elkton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 8, 2021 at her home in Elkton.
Mrs. Eppard was born July 2, 1931 in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Jessie and Verdie Catherine Breeden. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Divis C. Eppard, a daughter, Judy Ann Eppard; brothers, Maynard Breeden and Leroy Breeden, sisters, Christina Lam and Naomi Rush, a son in law, George Breeden; daughter in law, Diane S. Breeden; grandson, Wesley Riddle.
Mrs. Eppard was a longtime member of the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Elkton. She loved to sew and made many quilts and comforts. She was a wonderful cook, who was famous for her pies. She enjoyed family events and was a devoted wife, an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from Blue Bell after many years of service.
Mrs. Eppard is survived by a son, Larry Breeden of Elkton; daughters, Carolyn Breeden, who was her caregiver for many years, Deborah Barbato and husband, Scott of Florida; brothers, Charles Breeden and wife, Evelena, Eddie A. Breeden and wife, Mary, all of Elkton; sister, Nancy Lam of Elkton; grandchildren, Kristie Riddle, Shane Breeden, Jill Conley, great-grandchildren, Levi Breeden, Avery Breeden, Cody Breeden; and caregiver and great-grandson, Cecil Duke Rohrbaugh.
Pastor Carter Dean will conduct a graveside service 11:00 am Monday, December 13, 2021 at Hensley United Methodist Church Cemetery in Thoroughfare.
Friends may call at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Family and friends may also call at her home anytime.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
