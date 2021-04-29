Merlyn Edward Ludwig, 78, of Edinburg, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at UVA hospital. Merlyn was born Aug. 28, 1942, in Jerome, Va., son of the late Elwood Ludwig Sr. and Wilma Miller Ludwig.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy F. Ludwig, whom he married Oct. 7, 1961; three sons, Leslie L. Ludwig of Conicville, Wade Ludwig (Carla) of Conicville and Brian Ludwig of Conicville; five granddaughters, Lesley R. Ludwig (Sam), Savannah Ludwig (Mark), Justine Ludwig (Jared), Holly Ludwig (Stephen) and Madison Ludwig (Miguel); three grandsons, Chad, Dylan and Cody Ludwig; eight great-grandchildren; six sisters, Gerri Lippert, Wanda Rinker, Judy Tharp, Debrah Hodgson, Naomi Wine and Wilma Reynolds and one brother, Elwood Ludwig Jr.
He was preceded by his parents; his daughter, Lori Ann Ludwig; two sisters, Joan Campbell and Linda Herald; and a brother, Glenn Ludwig.
Merlyn helped to organize Conicville Fire Department in 1967. He established Cabin Hill Farms in 1975 where he raised Suffolk and Southdown sheep and Hereford cows. He showed sheep local, state, and national for Cabin Hill Farms.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and he worked at Edinburg Aileen for 24 years and then he worked for George’s as a maintenance supervisor until he retired.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Edinburg. Pastor Katie Gosswein will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Steve Heishman, Sam Knupp, Dean Miller, Donnie Weatherholtz, Billy Mumaw and Brian Ludwig.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Conicville Fire Department, 763 Conicville Road, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
