Merteen Self Arbogast, 91, of Timberville, Va., passed away July 23, 2020, at Shenandoah Place in New Market.
She was born August 20, 1928 in Westmoreland County, Va., to the late Bradley and Evelyn White Self.
Merteen worked in the records department at Madison College. She was a member of Sunset Drive United Methodist Church in Broadway, where she was active in Sunday School and the Women's Group. She loved the Baltimore Orioles.
On August 7, 1954, she married Martin Dwight Arbogast, who preceded her in death November 28, 1986.
Surviving are three sons, Dwight Wayne Arbogast of Broadway, David Bradley Arbogast of Timberville, and Jerry Lane Arbogast of Mount Jackson; one daughter, Teresa Arbogast Whetzel of Snow Hill, Md.; six grandchildren, Brandon Arbogast, Preston Arbogast, Erica Aristizabal, Lindsey Whetzel, Scott Arbogast, and Jodi Clarke; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Daniel Self of Montross, Va., and one sister, Dorethia Minor of Warsaw, Va.
Dr. Thomas Murphy will conduct a graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. The public is welcome, whereby social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Friends may sign the register book at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sunset Drive United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 381, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
