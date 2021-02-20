Mervin Henry Crowe, 97, a resident of Staunton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
He was born on May 29, 1923, and was the son of the late Earnest B. and Annabelle Shifflett Crowe.
Mervin served in the US Army during World War II and was employed with Westinghouse and McQuay before retiring.
He is survived by a son, Mervin Hall Crowe and wife, Teresa, of Staunton; a son-in-law, Larry Showalter of Penn Laird; grandchildren, Eric Crowe and wife, Pam, Christine Crowe Weaver and husband, Christopher, Jason Wagner and wife, Jenny, Amber Sabbatini and husband, Frank, and Brandy Painter and husband, Jacob; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Claude Samuel Crow and wife, Norma, and his former wife, Kathleen Whetzel.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Christine Anderson Crowe; three children, Crystal Belle Crowe, Gary Michael Crowe, and Twila Dawn Showalter; three brothers, Frank, Earl and Harold Crowe, and three sisters, Marie Sipe, Janie Bell Knight and Ida Carroll.
Honoring his wishes he will be cremated and a graveside service for family and close friends will be held 2 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021, at Middle River Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Rev. Jason Wagner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or online by visiting www.augustahealth.com/foundation/give.
Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
