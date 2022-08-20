Michael A. King, 75, of Palm Bay, FL and formerly of Harrisonburg and New Market, VA, passed away August 11, 2022 in West Melbourne.
He served in the United States Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents Helen Delores King Goodier and Arthur King.
He is survived by his wife Deborah of 51 years and 2 sons Michael (Lisa) of Melbourne, FL and Wesley (Lucy) of Norfolk, VA; 4 grandchildren Emily, Nicholas, Nathan and Zachary; two sisters Rosemary (Bill) Turner of Harrisonburg, VA and Gail May of Marietta, GA; one brother Bobby Goodier (BJ) of Mt. Jackson, VA.
A graveside service will be held October 8, 2022 at 11:00 am.
