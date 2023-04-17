Michael Anthony Lazzaro, 30, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, surrounded by family at Sentara RMH Medical Center after a courageous battle with angiosarcoma. Deputy Lazzaro was born in Troy, New York on April 11, 1993, and is the son of Michael & Cheri Rankin Jr. and Stacey Lazzaro & John Heffern, who survive.
Michael began his career in law enforcement with Rensselaer County, New York, where he was employed for 3 years working as a corrections officer. Upon moving to the valley, Michael pursued his passion of becoming a Patrol Deputy for the Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office. He treasured serving and protecting his community. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 927 and the Vagabond Club of Green Island, NY. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with Loren, Pike & Presley, his family and friends and learning to hunt with his buddies. After being initially diagnosed with angiosarcoma in March of 2019, Michael fought and won his battle against cancer and remained cancer free for 3 years.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by the love of his life, Loren Collins; son, Pike Herrick; daughter, Presley Frances; siblings, Jordan Jones (Taylor), Hunter Houff (Christa), Jessica Houff (Michael), Cayla Sullivan (Jesse), Heather Rankin, Devin Lazzaro, Emma Heffern, Paige Rankin (Colton), Brody Heffern; special cousins, Kate Keeler and Marcus Rhoades; grandparents, Mimi & Papier Lazzaro, Marie and Skinny Heffern, Cheryl Bodo, Leon and Becky Greene; numerous special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Michael is preceded in death by his great grandparents Nana and Poppa Anderson and Carole Bodo.
The family would like to thank the medical staff at Sentara RMH and UVA as well as the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, HFD, RCFR and HPD for the continued support and care for Michael.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will follow at Edgewood Cemetery in Grottoes, VA.
A memorial will be held in New York at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lazzaro Kids Trust Fund at First Bank & Trust Company in Harrisonburg.
