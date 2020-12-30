Michael Anthony Richman, 62, of Quicksburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his home.
A private graveside will be held in Mt. Clifton Community Cemetery. The Rev. Glen Early will officiate.
Michael was born Oct. 30, 1958, in New Market and was the son of the late Silas Junior Richman and Mary Roberta Richman.
Mike was a graduate of Triplett Business and Technical Institute. He was certified as a Cummins Engine mechanic and found his true passion in Harley Davidson motorcycles. He worked for Rockingham Poultry/Pilgrim's Pride for 43 years.
He is survived by three sisters, Barbara Etrick, Corinda Richman and Jeannie Viveiros; a nephew, Seth Viveiros; an uncle, Harold Richman; and many cousins.
The family appreciates your expressions of sympathy and invites you to share memories in the Online tribute page at www.dellingerfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.