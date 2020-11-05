Michael Beckler
Michael Dean Beckler, 62, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center of heart failure.
Mr. Beckler was born Jan. 28, 1958, and was a son of the late Clayton Dean and Berniece Mary Roth Beckler.
He was a 1980 graduate of Eastern Mennonite College, now Eastern Mennonite University. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a law degree and practiced law in the Harrisonburg area since 1984. He enjoyed art and painted in his free time. He was a member of the Mt. Crawford Ruritans for many years and Asbury United Methodist Church.
On Aug. 8, 1981, he married the former Kathy Gene Knicely, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Scott Beckler and wife, April, of Harrisonburg, Bryant Beckler and wife, Melissa, of Christiansburg and Jocelyn Beckler of Rockingham; two brothers; three sisters and their spouses; grandchildren, Miles Beckler and Oscar Beckler; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gene and Ann Knicely of Harrisonburg.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Beckler was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacquelyn Beckler.
The Rev. Stephen Hay will conduct a graveside service Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Horeb Cemetery.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Friday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. The family will not be present.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are recommended.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, c/o the Stained Glass Fund, 205 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
