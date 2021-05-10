Michael Chapman Powell, 62, of Elkton, Va., departed this life for his heavenly home on Friday, May 7, 2021. Mike was born April 24, 1959, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of the late Linwood Chapman Powell and Helen “Clarice” Berry Powell.
Mike graduated from Elkton High School in 1977. Mike was a hardworking tradesman skilled in heating and air, sheet metal, plumbing, welding, and auto mechanics. He was employed as a chief engineer for Residence Inn by Marriott until his health limited his abilities.
Mike was an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed trout fishing the South River. He loved Jeep riding on country roads in the rain. Mike enjoyed antiquing, auctions, yard sales, and flea markets always “looking for treasures.”
Mike was a devoted and loving husband, brother, son, paw paw, and friend. His love, fellowship, and sense of humor will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Mike was a member and past counselor/vice president of the Elkton Junior Order of United American Mechanics Council No. 149, lifetime member of the Elkton Historical Society, board member for the 2008 Elkton Centennial Celebration, board member of the Elkton Welcome Center, former member of the Historical Bottle Diggers of Virginia, and former member of Col. D.H. Lee Martz Camp 10 Sons of Confederate Veterans. Mike loved his hometown of Elkton, was a town historian and an avid collector of Elkton vintage memorabilia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Timothy Michael Lam, and a mother-in-law, Fay L. Whitmer.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Beth Mowbray Powell; sister, Carla Dawn Powell of Elkton; stepdaughter, Shanda Northrup and husband, Eric, of Elkton; grandchildren, Layton, Luke, Braelyn, and Brennex; father-in-law, Frank Whitmer Jr.; brother-in-law, Frankie Whitmer and wife, Patty; sister-in-law, Donna Shifflett and husband, Gary, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, as well as his beloved pets, Buford and Patty Cake, and best friend, Nick Campbell.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Church of Solsburg in Elkton with Pastor Jimmy Kite and Pastor David Burrell officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
