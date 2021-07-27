Michael Cornell Grandle, 67, of Harrisonburg, passed away July 25, 2021, at Bridgewater Home. On May 29, 1954, he was born in Harrisonburg to the late Arthur Jennings Grandle and the former Ella Joan Leake, who survives.
He worked at HP in Northern Virginia as a contractor for computers and was a member of the Presbyterian Church. He loved the ocean, surfing, and deep sea fishing especially in the Florida Keys.
Surviving are one son, Patrick Grandle of Fairfax, Va.; one daughter, Natalie Grandle of Fairfax, Va.; one brother, Mark N. Grandle of Singers Glen; one sister, Jill D. Howard of Harrisonburg and a number of nieces and nephews.
The body was cremated. There will be no services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Home, 302 N. 2nd St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.