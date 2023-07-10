Michael Douglas “Mike” Majors, 48, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home. Michael was born June 30, 1975, in Page County and was the son of Mary Becks Coleman of Elkton and the late Douglas Macarthur Majors.
Mike grew up in Elkton and attended Spotswood High School. He was baptized at Divine Love Fellowship in Harrisonburg and loved to fish and hanging out with family and friends. He loved flowers and plants; he was an accomplished landscaper who could bring life back to dead plants and flowers. He also worked for Kroger Warehouse in Salem.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by daughters, Camisha Majors and Tayonna Majors; a brother, Delvin Jerome Coleman and girlfriend, Ashley; sisters, Farrah Majors and companion, Luke Harris, Renee Plume and husband, Logan, Talia Coleman and Devin Coleman; grandchildren, Kinsley Turner, Kierah Melendez and Kehlani Rodriguez; his mother’s companion, Philip Heatwole, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Conrad and Shirley Mae Becks, one cousin and one niece.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with Pastor Ted Hott and the Rev. Reggie Scott officiating.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.