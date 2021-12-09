Michael Edward Jordan of Mt. Crawford passed away unexpectedly on December 6, 2021 at the age of 60. Michael was born on September 23, 1961 in Winchester and was the son of the late Edward Linwood Jordan and the late Mary Ophelia (Dolly) Jordan.
On September 10, 1996 he was united in marriage with his soulmate Jennifer See Jordan, who survives. Michael is also survived by his two children, daughter Cassandra (Jordan) Frysinger and partner Robert, and son David Michael Jordan and partner Aubrey Foley. He is also survived by three grandchildren; Jacob, Jordan, and Andrew Frysinger and two grand-dogs; Lucy and Pickles.
Michael loved three things; his family, his friends, and fishing. Some of you may know him as “that guy from the Lake” where he ran MJ’s Bait and some Tackle for many years with his wife Jennifer. “Warden Jordan”, as Michael was jokingly known, was a cornerstone of JMU Dining Services for three decades before his retirement in 2019. He made many friends over the years that he still holds close today. He will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday December 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg led by Pastor Mark Miller.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
