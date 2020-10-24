Michael Eugene Lohr, 81, of Rockingham, Va., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on June 11, 1939, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Trovilla Herman and Lillian R. Mitchell Lohr.
Michael was the owner of Lohr's Painting and Wallpaper. He was a member of Mayland Christian Church, and he was previously a scout master for two different boy scout troops at Mayland and Linville.
On Jan. 26, 1958, he married the former Barbara Lee, who survives.
Also surviving, are four sons, Doug Lohr of Rockingham, Donald Lohr and wife, Janet, of Broadway, Dennis Lohr and wife, Sally, of Palmyra, Pa., and Darryl Lohr and wife, Debbie, of Broadway; two brothers, Larry Lohr of Rockingham, and Everette Herman Lohr of Broadway; eight grandchildren, and six-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Parry Lohr and Leroy C Lohr.
Pastor Guy Husdon will conduct the graveside service 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences can be made at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
