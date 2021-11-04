Michael Eugene Ruckman Jr., 53, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the home of his parents after a courageous eight-year fight with colon cancer. Mr. Ruckman was born Aug. 12, 1968, in Harrisonburg and was the son of Michael Eugene “Mike” and Rebecca Jarrels “Beck” Ruckman of Harrisonburg.
Michael was a graduate of Fort Defiance High School. He was a three-sport athlete, 2-time individual Valley District Champion in golf and earned Athlete of the Year honors in 1986. Michael was a proud graduate of James Madison University in 1991 and a passionate, dedicated fan of all JMU sports. He was employed with Harrisonburg Public Schools where he taught physical education at Waterman Elementary School for 29 years. Michael refereed high school basketball and coached the Harrisonburg High School golf team for 25 years, guiding them to three regional titles and a state championship in 1996. He was inducted into the HHS hall of fame in 2019. He was a longtime member of the Mill Creek Church of the Brethren in Port Republic.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his daughter, Amanda Moore and husband, Kristian, of Harrisonburg; a brother, Andy Ruckman and wife, Holly, of Edgewater, Md.; a nephew, Jackson Ruckman; a niece, Avery Ruckman; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, with Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating. Interment will be private at the family river property.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hahn Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
