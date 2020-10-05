Michael Jerry Roadcap, 17, of Port Republic, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Michael was born July 8, 2003, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of Michael Allen and Rebecca Lynn Dean Roadcap.
Michael was a wonderful son, brother and friend. He attended Spotswood High School and East Rock High School. Michael was an athlete and a great wrestler. He placed 6th in the state in back to back years and was the district champion for wrestling receiving the VHSL freshman championship. He also earned a black belt in karate.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his sister, Brittany N. Roadcap; grandparents, Sharon Millstead and Donnie Bolton, Gary and Bonnie Roadcap and Jerry and Robin Dean; great-grandparents, Carolyn and Buck Millstead; aunts, Christina Bolton, Cynthia Roadcap and husband, Matt, Felicia Good and husband, Robert, Rena Dean, Shana Dean, Carly Dean and Brianna Dean; and uncles, Curtis Dean and Eric Roadcap.
A visitation will be held at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
In keeping with COVID-19 guideline and restrictions, face coverings are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.