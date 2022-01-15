Michael John Smith, 62, of Harrisonburg, VA died December 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mike was born on December 2, 1959, in Kansas City, MO, the oldest son of James and Vera Smith. He grew up in Kansas City, graduated from Southwest High School, and attended the University of Missouri before earning a law degree with honors at Southern Methodist University. He practiced real estate law in Dallas for 12 years before marrying his wife and moving to Austin, TX where he practiced immigration and family law. He retired from law and moved to Harrisonburg, VA in 2014. He spent his “retirement” as a full-time stay at home dad, and loved to coach his sons in sports, chaperone field trips, and Dad-Uber his boys around the Valley. His friends greatly appreciated his love of brewing beers and creating culinary masterpieces for frequent dinner parties.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Smith. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Linette Watkins and their two sons, Brett Ryan Pastor Smith, and Nicolas (Nico) Korby Smith, his mother Vera Smith, sisters Cathy Langjahr and Susan Kirby (Tony), and brother Robert Smith (Marla), nieces Katie Langjahr and Bailey Smith, and many close friends.
Mike will be remembered for his unconditional love of his family as well as his passion for sports, movies, politics, and arguing all things big and small. You could always find him cheering for the Kansas City Royals, the Chiefs, and the Mizzou Tigers, listening to the Ticket, and arguing for progressive political ideals on Twitter. Everyone who knew him always knew where he stood on an issue and will miss him greatly.
A Rosary will be prayed at Blessed Sacrament Church in Harrisonburg on Tuesday, January 18th at 11:30 am, with mass to follow at 12:10 pm. A memorial service in Harrisonburg, VA will be held at Kyger Funeral home on Tuesday, January 18th at 4 pm with Fr. Silvio Kaberio officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local public radio station or food bank.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
