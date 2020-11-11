Michael Keith Arbogast
Michael Keith Arbogast, 64, of Moneta, Va., formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Mike fought an intense, courageous battle against cancer for the past six months. He was born April 4, 1956, in San Antonio, Texas and was the son of Donald Keith Arbogast and Mary Burg Arbogast of Watkinsville, Ga.
A graduate of Turner Ashby High School, Mike spent his career as an HVAC technician for Cline Oil Company, Cline Energy Company, Southern States; and for the last 23 years at Mountainside Villas Owner Association at Massanutten. In 2018, he retired and moved to Smith Mountain Lake. Mike’s lifelong passion was boats. He purchased his first boat in 1974 and particularly liked speedboats, both running them and working on them. He loved the outdoors and in addition to boating, his favorite activities included grilling, attending to outdoor plants, and home improvement projects. For the past 14 years, these activities were done with his canine companion, Grendal. He was a member of Vision of Hope United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg.
On May 10, 1980, he married Vicky Whetzel Arbogast, who survives.
In addition to his parents and his wife, also surviving are two sons, Joseph Arbogast of Palmyra and Daniel Arbogast of Moneta; and one sister, Paula Thomas and husband, Jerry, of Watkinsville, Ga.
Pastor David Burch will conduct a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. outdoors in the grove at Vision of Hope Church, 1723 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. In case of inclement weather, the service will move indoors to the main sanctuary. In either case, facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. You may also watch the service live by going to the Facebook page for Vision of Hope United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Vision of Hope United Methodist Church or to a Humane Society of your choice.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Smith Mountain Lake, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.