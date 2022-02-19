Michael Lee Younkins, 69, of Wilmington, N.C., passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCareCenter of Wilmington.
Michael was born on Sept. 11, 1952, in Harrisonburg, Va. to Catherine P. and Earl M. Younkins. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, John P. Younkins.
Michael (or Mike to many) spent years in the grocery business, owning a supermarket in Timberville, Va. and later an Exxon convenience store in Penn Laird, Va. He later moved to Charlottesville, Va., where he was employed by the University of Virginia as a medical research assistant. In 2001, he moved to Wilmington, N.C., where he was employed by Coastal Horizons Center in clinical research until his retirement in 2017.
Michael is survived by his nephew, Christopher B. Younkins, (Tammy) of Norfolk, Va.; a great-nephew, Sean Thomas Younkins of Norfolk, Va.; Patricia B. Younkins, sister-in-law, of Richmond, Va.; two special cousins, Linda P. Shaver (Bud) of Kure Beach, N.C. and Rebecca P. Copenhaver (Danny) of Wilmington, N.C.; and two very special friends, Carole Schuler and James Ayers (Jennifer), both of Wilmington, N.C., along with several cousins who live in the Wilmington area and out of state.
Michael will be remembered for his generous and kind spirit, along with his wry sense of humor. He lived a simple life and used his gifts to provide for those in need. In the spirit of Michael’s wishes and in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the charity of your choice.
A memorial service is planned for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Carolina Beach Presbyterian Church, 1209 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach, N.C.
Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com.
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st St., Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099.
