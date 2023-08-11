Michael Leo Thompson, 65, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Aug. 8, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Thompson was born April 30, 1958, in West Virginia to the late Robert Lee Thompson and Velma Lynn Propst Blondino.
After 34 years, Mike retired from R.R. Donnelly & Sons. He enjoyed his time at his home tending to his chickens and property. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. Mike never met a stranger and could put a smile on anyone’s face with his contagious laugh and sense of humor.
On Jan. 26, 1985, he married Mary Angela “Angie” Blondino Thompson, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Thompson is survived by his children, Bobby Thompson and wife, Lindsey, of Crozet, Corey Thompson and companion, Jordan Ritchie, of Rockingham; siblings, Susan T. Parke of Lake Anna, David Scott Thompson and wife, Jeanetta, of Grottoes; sister-in-law, Delores Thompson of Grottoes; and grandchildren, Michael Barrett Thompson, Peter Brooks Thompson, Robert Grey Thompson, and Cooper Michael Thompson.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lee “Butch” Thompson; and his brother-in-law, Holt Parke.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hunters for the Hungry at www.h4hungry.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
