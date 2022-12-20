Michael Leslie Barton, 67, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Dec. 16, 2022, at his home. Mr. Barton was born in Roanoke, Va. on April 3, 1955, and was the son of the late Leslie Earl and Kathleen Dannel Barton.
Dad was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School. He went on to work in retail and in his early years owned a clothing store, The Cricket Shop, in Northern Virginia. Most recently, he retired from Mondelez International. Dad loved classic television, talk show radio, photography and his favorite sports teams were the Baltimore Orioles, Maryland Terrapins and Washington Football.
Surviving are his wife, Karen Souers Barton; three sons, Rodney M. Barton of Harrisonburg, Andrew C. Barton and wife, Lauren, of Florida and Jarod M.-E. Barton of Harrisonburg; four brothers, James “Bill” Barton, Robert Barton and wife, Benita, Wesley Barton and Gary Barton; two sisters, Nancy Barton and Angela Barton; two grandchildren, Abraham Barton and Naomi Barton; a nephew, James Barton and two nieces, Cathy Adkins and Amber Talbot.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Greer.
A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with John Doughty officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
