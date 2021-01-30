Michael “Mike” Landon Wanger, 55, a resident of McGaheysville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Wanger was born on Jan. 28, 1965, and was a son of James Lewis and Carolyn Nelson Wanger of Dayton, who survive.
Mike was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School, and received a Bachelor of Science from Virginia State University and a Master’s Degree from Concordia University. He taught agriculture in Greene and Rockingham County Schools for a total of 28 years. He was especially proud of building the first greenhouse for the county at Montevideo. He enjoyed working with the students in the greenhouse and woodshop. He was also known for the numerous chicken BBQs he orchestrated to raise funds for FFA and 4-H events. He was a Licensed VA Auctioneer. He was currently employed by Harrisonburg City Public Transportation.
He was involved as a youth as 4-H member and obtained his 4-H Allstar. He was active as an FFA member when in school. He was Northern Area State Vice President for FFA. He was a member of the Rockingham County Young Farmer’s Association, Spotswood Young Farmers, Cross Keys-Mill Creek Ruritan Club, Rockingham Fair Livestock Committee, VA Poultry Judging Committee, Virginia Association of Agriculture Educators and a past Rockingham County Fair Board Member. He was Treasurer of Rockingham County 4-H and FFA Livestock Committee. He was Rockingham County 4-H/FFA Market Lamb co-chair.
He was a volunteer for 37 years with the Rockingham County Fair, where he announced the Market Steer and Lamb show for many years. He was a volunteer and coach for 4-H for 29 years. He was a coach for Rockingham 4-H Shooting Sports teaching firearm safety to 4-H youth in the disciplines of shotgun, pistol, muzzleloader and archery. He coached State and National 4-H Poultry Judging teams with teams receiving multiple first place awards. He also coached multiple FFA judging teams. He had received awards as Montevideo FFA Honorary Member, Spotswood FFA Honorary Member, East Rockingham FFA Honorary Member and VA State FFA Honorary Member, and 2019 Eddie Mason Award Member. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was a member of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren. He taught Bible Study and Sunday School Class. He was a member of the Genesis Sunday School Class.
On June 17, 1989, he married the former Barbara Morris, who survives.
Also surviving is his son, Kevin Logan Wanger of McGaheysville; brother, Gregory Wanger of Dayton; special cousin, who was like a sister, Jeanette Jenkins and husband, Brian; nephew, Joshua Wanger and girlfriend, Alissa Dodrill; father and mother-in-law, Billy and Virginia Morris; brother and sisters-in-law, Tim Southerly and wife, Danielle, Jean Sager and husband, Roger, Kathy McAlister, Fay Mitchell, Jeanette Showalter and husband, David, Jennifer Holden and husband, Carter, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Steve Mitchell.
Pastor Glenn Bollinger will conduct a graveside service on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mill Creek Church Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren. The service will be available online by visiting https//www.facebook.com/MillCreekCOB/live/
Seating will be limited; social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441 or the Grottoes Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
