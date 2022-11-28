Michael “Mike” Wayne Shifflett, 60, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born on May 26, 1962, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Lonnie E. Shifflett Sr. and Frances Mae Comer.
On June 22, 1985, he married the love of his life, the former Debbie Kay Hensley, who survives.
Mike worked for Molson Coors for the past 24 years, currently as a Line Tech. He had been employed at R&R Donnelley and Sperry Marine System in Charlottesville. Mike enjoyed vacations to Pigeon Forge and attending baseball games that his sons and grandsons played in. Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family. He especially loved hunting with his grandsons and watching them get excited about the hunt. He also loved running his rabbit beagles and listening to the chase.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three sons, whom he was so very proud of, Jeremy and wife, Megan, of Grottoes, Matthew and wife, Amber, of Elkton and SrA Jacob Shifflett, who is currently serving abroad in the United States Air Force; and five grandsons, Steven, Jackson, Aiden, Gunnar and Abel. Additionally, Heather Copeland and husband, Matt, whom he thought of as a daughter, and her children, Adelynn and Tucker; sisters, Dorcas Shifflett and husband, Dewey, of Stanardsville, Shelby Hensley and husband, Lawrence, of Elkton and Carolyn Shifflett and husband, Roger, of Charlottesville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Lonnie Jr. “Bud”, Russell “Russ” and Wade; nephew, Randall Hensley and niece, Kathy Kisling.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Shenandoah Assembly of God Church with Pastors Carter Dean and Julian Shifflett officiating. Burial will follow in the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Mike will be taken to the church, where the family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Friends may call at the home of his son, Matthew Shifflett, 18970 Huckleberry Road.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
