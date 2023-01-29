Michael “Mike” Wayne Showman, 70, of Broadway died Jan. 28, 2023, at his residence. He was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Harrisonburg to the late Stanley Sr. and Eleanor Rittenour Showman.
Mike owned and operated Mike’s Flooring and Installation. He was a member of Gospel Hill Mennonite Church in Fulks Run and was an avid hunter and fisherman, which he lived for doing.
On June 18, 1977, he married the former Judy Ann Crawford, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Plogger of Fulks Run; son, Michael Showman and wife, Tracey, of Broadway; grandchildren, Sierra Showman (Cody), Ryann Plogger, Jackson Plogger, Rilee Showman, Lucas Frank, Cody Frank and Paisley Showman; great-granddaughter, Everleigh Wegman; sister, Diana Crider and husband, Larry, of Woodstock; brothers, Steven Showman and wife, Shelia, of New Market; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his granddaughters, Maddison and Michaela Showman, and brother, Stanley Dennis Showman Jr. and his wife, Carolyn.
Pastor Dan Horning will conduct a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Gospel Hill Mennonite Church in Fulks Run. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.