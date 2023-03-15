Michael Paul Miller, 46, of Charlottesville, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, in Grottoes. He was born June 24, 1976, and was the son of the late Martin Paul Miller and Roxie Crawford Miller, who survives.
Mike was a Project Coordinator with Nursing Governance Programs at UVA Medical Center. He enjoyed antiquing, crafting, and driving around in his VW. He loved spending time with the people he cared about. He always looked forward to planning and celebrating holidays and special moments with family and his extended family of friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by sister, Michyle Bare and husband, Eugene Bare, of Broadway; nephew, Nicholas Bare of Harrisonburg; and niece, Hannah Bare of Broadway.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Services in Grottoes.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
We invite family and friends to share condolences and memories at www.johnsonfs.com.
