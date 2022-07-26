Michael Ray Suter, 70, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 29, 1951, and was a son of the late Raymond Suter and Paula (Frye) Copenhaver.
He owned his own trucking business for many years before moving back to Harrisonburg, where he worked for the City of Harrisonburg Transportation Department and Harrisonburg Auto Auction. After his retirement, he worked for New To Me Consignment Shop in Dayton, Va. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, NASCAR, and loved all his grandchildren.
Michael is survived by his wife of 31 years, Janice (Ritenour) Suter.
Michael is also survived by sons, Michael Suter, Stacey Suter, and Chad Leap; daughters, Lisa Suter, Andrea Kingree, and Angela Carderelli; eight grandchildren, Logan, Tye, Bella, Ava, Sierra, Layla, Isabella, and Abel; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Carl Suter and Jeff Suter; and a sister, Jane Foley.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Michael will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 4, 2022, at First Assembly of God in Harrisonburg with Pastor Trevor Whetzel officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
