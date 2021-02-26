KEEZLETOWN -- Michael Shane “Mikie” Armentrout went to be with the Lord on Feb. 22, 2021. He was born Sept. 30, 1973. He was a devoted companion, dad and paw paw. He lived to hunt and go offshore fishing and spending time with his best buddy, Princeton Boogums. Mikie touched lives of everyone that came into contact with him. He was employed at Crust Busters in Penn Laird.
Mikie is survived by his life companion, Kimberly Deavers; children, Natasha Bagwell and husband, Tyler, Hunter Armentrout, Destiny Lawrence and husband, Brandon, Nateya Murray and companion, Austin New; grandchildren, Bentley, Raylynn, Gabriel, Zion, Shaniya and RaeLee; mother and father, Wanda and Gary Hensley; father-in-law, Lawrence Deavers; sisters, Lori Armentrout, Terri Turner, Angela Morris and husband, Mike; a brother, Gary Hensley Jr. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bert “Boo” Shepard, Nelma “Mamaw” Shepard, Carl Hensley and Christine Hensley.
Pastor F. David Tyree will conduct a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Rockingham Park, 1 Park Way, Penn Laird, Va.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
