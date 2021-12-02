Michael Steven Figgs
Michael Steven Figgs, 72, of Mount Solon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. Michael was born in Baltimore, Md., on June 11, 1949, a son of George and Clara (Budka) Figgs of Baltimore, Md.
He was united in marriage to Patty Sue (Sheffer) Figgs on June 21, 1969, who survives.
He retired from Cargill in Dayton in 2009 and was a member of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. Michael loved woodworking, fishing, painting, drawing and ceramics.
In addition to his wife and parents, Michael is survived by two sons, Michael Figgs Jr. of Mount Solon and John Paul Figgs of Harrisonburg; three sisters, Ann Figgs of Williamsburg, Va., Jackie Figgs of Baltimore, Md., and Lisa Copler of Baltimore, Md.; two brothers, George Figgs of Baltimore, Md., and Tommy Figgs of Williamsburg, Va.; and one granddaughter, Selena Moats.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Figgs.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Pastor David R. Miller and Christopher Zepp officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet United Brethren In Christ Cemetery in Mount Solon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.