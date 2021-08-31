Michael Todd Good, 51, a lifelong resident of Shenandoah, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born July 25, 1970, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Kenneth W. Good of Elkton and Catherine M. Grimsley Good of Shenandoah.
Michael was a graduate of Page County High School and was employed with Shenandoah River Adventures for 14 years. He also worked with numerous masonry companies and attended Christ United Methodist Church. He enjoyed nature and loved spending time on the river.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Michael “Mikey” Good and Matthew Good; a daughter, Hailey B. Downey, all of Elkton; a sister, Cheryl Good of Elkton; a brother, Gregory Good of Shenandoah; niece, Morgan Good; nephew, Dustin Good; a special aunt, Mertie Ann Blakemore; and numerous aunts and uncles.
A daughter, Brittney Good, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Shenandoah Rescue Squad, 544 4th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences and memories can be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
