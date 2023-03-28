Michael Vern Herrick
Michael Vern Herrick, 75, of Broadway, Va., passed out of this life and on to his next great adventure on Sunday, March 19, 2023. He died in the arms of his loving family, aided by Sentara Hospice.
Mike was born to Doris Harrison Herrick and LaVerne James Herrrick on March 23, 1947, in Cheyenne, Wyo. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mike served a 2 ½-year mission at age 19 to Japan. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a B.A. in Asian studies and Japanese. Mike spent many years living in Japan, first as a guide for the U.S. Pavilion at the Expo ‘70 Worlds Fair, as an interpreter for U.S. celebrities and other visitors, and as a teacher of English. He later moved to Southern California where he taught high school-level Japanese, wrestling and later became a piano technician and tuner in Los Angeles. After moving to Rockingham County, Mike worked as a piano technician at JMU. Mike was himself an accomplished keyboardist, particularly on the accordion. He had a life-long love of all things beautiful but especially those of the musical and the mineral worlds.
Mike is survived by his brother, James Herrick and sister-in-law, Lori Abbott-Herrick and his beloved niece and nephews and their families: Linden Herrick Peterson and her children, Mya and Bryson Peterson; Christian and Rachel Herrick and children, Archer, Ivy, Jet, and Flint; Nicholas Herrick and Jenna Miller and daughter, Gwendolyn; and Skye and Jade Herrick and children, Loch, Jasper, and Willow. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kent Herrick.
Quoting his niece, Linden, “Uncle Mike didn’t have any children of his own so we [his nieces and nephews] were those children. He was always there in our lives encouraging us, cheering us on, and helping us to achieve our dreams. He loved the arts, classical music, mentoring classical artists, beautiful rocks and sphere-making, cooking, Zatoichi, the Vienna Boys Choir, playing the accordion, Japanese food, traveling, and his rock club, the Shenandoah Valley Gem and Mineral Society. He spent countless hours teaching us new things and sometimes, just talking our ears off. Mostly, however, he loved his friends and family DEEPLY and we ALL knew it. So as we mourn, we also remember the wonderful man he was and the great influence he was in our lives.”
Mike’s life will be celebrated later in both family and local events.
