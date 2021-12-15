Michael William Bridges, 59, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
Mr. Bridges was born on March 24, 1962, in Rockingham to Frieda Harp Bridges and the late Kenneth Eugene Bridges. He graduated from Turner Ashby High School. He loved playing softball, golf and was a Oakland Raiders and Boston Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed fishing, hiking, boating and all sports. He was baptized in the Methodist church.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Bridges is survived by his aunts and uncles, Debbie Kelley, Chris Evans, Gary Bridges and wife Juanita, Warren Bridges and wife Debbie, Louise Quigley and his caregiver, Eileen Gilmore.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. The family will not be present.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Singers Glen Cemetery with Pastor Mike Shenk officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters ATTN: Financial Operations 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510 New York, NY 10017 Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.