Michael was born Oct. 24, 1963, in Suffolk, Va., to parents, Betty Jean Ellis and William Henry Johnson. He passed on Dec. 7, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and stepfather, Frank T. Butler Jr.; brothers, Timothy Johnson and Timothy Butler; grandparents; several aunts and uncles and a nephew, Aaron Johnson.
Mike worked in numerous states traveling with his employer Dean Steel as an iron worker. He had a passion for life and helped those around him in any way he could.
Michael is survived by a son, Gregory Scott Simmers; sisters, Alice, Donna and Judy; and brothers, Stephen, David, Michael, Victor, Tommy, Bill and Bobby.
A celebration of life will occur at the family cemetery in Suffolk, Va. at a later date.
