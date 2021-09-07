Michele Annette Wilder, 49, of McGaheysville, passed away Sept. 3, 2021, in Harrisonburg with her family by her side. Mrs. Wilder was born Oct. 12, 1971, and was a daughter of Cullus Edward Shifflett and the late Brenda Sue See Shifflett.
She was a devoted wife and a loving mother, sister and MawMaw. She was the center of her family and the glue that held everyone together. Anyone who knew her family knew that she was the star in their eyes, and that’s all that ever mattered to her.
Michele's life would seem too short to many, but those of us who were blessed to be touched by her, understand that her existence and the imprint she left on our hearts exceed the quantity of time that she stayed here. Michele was talented in so many aspects of her life. She was a master cook who never needed a recipe for something to turn out perfect every single time. Her smile was the light of any room and her sense of humor would fill a place with laughter. Her favorite things to do included spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping with her girls and spoiling her grandchildren.
On June 5, 1997, she married the love of her life, Jason Wilder. Besides her father and husband, she is survived by a son, Joshua A. Wilder and wife, Taylor, of Grottoes; daughters, Sierra Wilder and fiancé, Cameron Shifflett, of Bridgewater, Jasmyn Wilder and fiancé, Joshua Fix, of Waynesboro; brothers, Colby Shifflett and companion, Randy, of Anchorage, Alaska, Shannon Shifflett of Penn Laird and Shawn Shifflett of McGaheysville; a sister, Andrea C. Shifflett and companion, Brandon Spitzer, of Elkton; and grandchildren, Penelope Wilder, Nikolai Wilder, Bailey Wilder-Shifflett and Julian Wilder-Shifflett.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Masks will be required and will be provided.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
