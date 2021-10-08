Michele Lynn Hinz, 52, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sept. 29, 2021, peacefully in her sleep during her stay at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Dec. 7, 1968, to Peggy Elaine Wood and the late Charles Murray Nagel III in Paterson, N.J.
Michele made her way to Harrisonburg in the 90's with her daughter where she met her husband. She studied dentistry but ultimately excelled in customer service for over 15 years. She then turned her focus towards her family and most recently, her grandson, whom she loved watching grow up. Another favorite past time of Michele’s was sitting outside in the fresh air and socializing. She enjoyed being a listening ear for her loved ones.
Michele, a middle child to her two late siblings, Jason Murray Nagel and Victoria Dayle Shaw, grew up loving 80’s music and big hair. She ran track and took guitar lessons. Her love for music stayed through the years however and she often listened to tunes to get her through her days.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Danielle Lynn Schaefer; son-in-law, Jacob Shane Craig; and grandson, Finley Nash Craig. Also surviving is her mother, Peggy Elaine Wood. The family takes comfort knowing she has gone to reunite with her recently late husband of 22 years, Reinhard Karl Hinz, along with her siblings and father.
An intimate graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
