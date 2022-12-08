Michele Renee Sampson, 57, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at her home.
She was born Dec. 10, 1964, and was a daughter of the late James and Julie (Burchett) Huffman.
Michele is survived by a daughter, Holly Owens and husband, Michael Smith, of Dayton; a sister, Tilly Huffman of Illinois; three grandchildren, Aaliyah Smith, Amaya Smith, and Nevaeh Smith; and first husband, Brian Owens.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her second husband, Rodney Sampson.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Sangerville with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
