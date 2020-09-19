Mike Spencer, 61, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1959 in Harrisonburg, Va., to John and Patricia Spencer.
Mike graduated from Tabb High School in Yorktown, Va. in 1977, where he proudly held the pole-vaulting record for over 20 years. He attended James Madison University to pursue a degree in Business before beginning a career in sales. He worked many years in restaurant-food sales for Sysco and U.S. Foods, and then moved to advertising sales for the Daily News-Record.
Mike loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed beach trips, soccer games, fishing, watching funny movies, and never missed a Redskins game — always hopeful of a win! He was a wonderful and gifted craftsman who loved to create and build.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, of 36 years; two daughters, Kristin Spencer Huffman and Michelle Spencer Feivor (husband Daniel) and Granddog, Nala. He is also survived by his loving mother, Patricia Leffel Spencer; brother, John Christopher Spencer; two nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Marvin Spencer.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21st at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service will be followed by a graveside burial at East Lawn Memorial Gardens. We ask that you please wear a mask to follow the CDC guidelines.
Mike was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to request donations may be sent to your local ASPCA or Foodbank.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.