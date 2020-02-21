Mike Samuel Liskey, Jr., 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Liskey was born on May 27, 1928, and was a son of the late Mike Samuel and Wavie Etta (Click) Liskey, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Rockingham County. Mike was the fourth generation to farm the land that bordered the west side of Harrisonburg. Over the years, he established and developed an outstanding herd known as Shenstone Holsteins. Mr. Liskey served on various boards and committees pertaining to agriculture locally and on the Virginia Division of Dairyman Incorporated Cooperative. Mike graduated from Dayton High School, Class of 1948, where he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball. He was an avid enthusiast of aviation history and was a licensed pilot. Mr. Liskey was a member of the West Rockingham Ruritan Club, and had 63 years of perfect attendance. He held the offices of secretary, vice president, and president. Mike was a devoted member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church, and was an ordained elder, deacon, and taught Sunday School for many years. The church was the center of his life. He also served in the Shenandoah Presbytery on the Division of Church Development for some years.
On Nov. 26, 1949, he married the former Ellen Douglas Cunningham, who preceded him in death on June 15, 2018.
Mr. Liskey is survived by his three daughters, Rebecca Susan Hottel of Bridgewater, Luanne May, and husband, Thomas, of Harrisonburg, and Amy Louise Roscher and husband, Kenneth, of Broadway; seven grandchildren, Aaron May, Maria Messerley, Ali May, Joel Hottel, Meredith Hottel Durham, John Michael Roscher, and Samuel Reid Roscher, and four great grandchildren, Alex Paxton, Corbin Durham, and Heidi and Elliot Messerley.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mike was preceded in death by a sister, Bernice Simmers, and a brother, John Newton Liskey.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Seth Normington and Gerald Harper officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The casket will be open from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. The family will also receive friends in the church social hall following the burial.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the Liskey family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church, C/O Feed the Flock, 4222 Mt. Clinton Pike, Rockingham, VA 22802.
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home.
