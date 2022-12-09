Mildred Early Kauffman, 91, of Weyers Cave, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at her home.
She was born Feb. 12, 1931, and was a daughter of Ray Early and Thelma (Hawkins) Early.
Mildred enjoyed providing childcare in her home for over 25 years. She also worked as a server at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Mildred was united in marriage on Jan. 5, 1952, to Donald Kauffman, who preceded her in death March 8, 2013.
Mildred is survived by a sister, Hope Sayre; children, Donna (Stephen) Cole and Michael (Debra) Kauffman; four grandchildren, Phillip (Megan) Kauffman, David (Tera) Kauffman, Cara (Justin) Shanks and Jeffrey Cole; three great-grandchildren, Nora Shanks, Josephine Shanks and Henry Kauffman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren with Pastors Stacy Smootz and Harold Sumner officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the service. At her request, the casket will be closed and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Weyers Cave Fire Department, 1235 Keezletown Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486 and the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
