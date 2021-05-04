Mildred Elizabeth Dove, 83, of Timberville, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Dove was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Albert Dove and Arizona Rebecca Rexrode. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thurman R. Rexrode Sr.; a son, Lynn Rexrode; and several brothers and sisters.
On Sept. 25, 2003, she married Arnold Lorenza Dove, who also preceded her in death on July 9, 2019.
Mildred worked at Bond Lumber Company in McGaheysville before going on to work and provide Home Health Care.
She is survived by her sons, Thurman Rexrode II and fiancée, Janell, and Carroll Pittington; daughter, Rosemary Pittington; stepsons, Arnold Dove Jr., Odell Dove and wife, Judy, Charles Dove and wife, Sharon, and Leo Dove and wife, Shelby; many grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset unexpected funeral expenses.
Condolence may be shared at kygers.com.
