Mildred Evelyn Detamore, 99, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community. Mildred was born May 2, 1920, in Philadelphia, Pa., a daughter of the late Wyatt Beasley and Henrietta Elizabeth (Powell) Haney.
Mildred was a talented cook and delighted in preparing meals for her family. Her recipes were published in a book, "A Taste of Love," copies of which are treasured by her family. She was also a talented quilt maker who won prizes at the Augusta County Fair. She was active in church and volunteer work, serving in many positions during her long and faithful life.
She was united in marriage to Woodie Woodrow Detamore of Charlottesville, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by a son, Woodie Winston Detamore of Mount Crawford; daughters, Mildred Ann Jones of Cary, N.C., and Linda Gayle Trudgeon of Mocksville, N.C.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred is preceded in death by siblings, Violet Owens, Virginia Mawyer, Naomi Wilson, Ida Hughes, and W.B. Haney Jr.
A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Feb. 22, 2020, at Mount Horeb Presbyterian Church in Grottoes. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Olivet Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sunnyside Retirement Home Fellowship Fund, 600 University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
