Mildred Hatfield Hensley, our “Mommaw,” passed away on Jan. 24, 2022, at VMRC, at the age of 103.
Mildred was born Aug. 20, 1918, in Logan County, W.Va., and was raised in Huntington. She married Cecil Hensley in 1938, and they raised one daughter, Patricia (“Patty”). A gifted bookkeeper and organizer, Mildred served as office manager at Staats Mcintosh Agency, where she worked for over 30 years.
Mildred’s life was shaped by her devotion to Jesus and the family he gave her, which always included her church family. Mildred served the church in music, children’s programs, and Sunday School teaching for decades at Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. When Cecil became disabled by MS in his forties, Mildred cared for him and continued to work to support their family. For weeks each summer she loved hosting her two granddaughters, teaching them to sew, cook, bake, clean, and garden and passing on her love of Christ and his church.
Six years after Cecil’s death, in 1979, Mildred left her beloved church, lifelong friends and family, job and West Virginia mountains to move to Virginia to help her son-in-law, Jim Kidd, care for Pat, who had also become disabled with MS. After 13 years of full-time care for Pat until she died in 1992, Mildred chose to stay in Harrisonburg to help her two granddaughters in their mother’s stead. Her great joy was helping with her great-grandchildren; five little ones spent happy hours in the home with “Mommaw” over the years. She was also able to meet and hold all seven of her great-great-grandchildren in recent years. In every season, Mildred’s consistent testimony was, “God has been so good to our family.”
Mildred was a member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church and especially cherished a group of HMC women who held weekly Bible study together for over two decades, many of those years at Pat’s bedside. She joined the VMRC community in 1992, first in a cottage and most recently at Mumaw House, where she has been lovingly cared for, with special care from family friend Man Kumari Ghale, her Nepali “granddaughter.”
A woman of practical wisdom, quick wit, and a ready hug, Mommaw will be missed by all who knew her, but especially by her surviving family: son-in-law, James Kidd Jr. and his wife, Brenda; granddaughters Lynn K. Suter (Eldie) of Mount Crawford and Wendy K. Shank (Larry) of Charlotte, N.C.; and “honorary” son and daughter, Charles and Betty Lambert of Harrisonburg. She also leaves her priceless legacy of faith to her great-grands and their little ones: Austin (and Michelle) Suter (Ariah); Rebecca (and James) Pascarella (Ava); Andrew (and Trish) Shank (Sophie, Maggie, Emmaline); Daniel (and Megan) Shank (Welles, Mac); and Jared Shank. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren truly rise up to call her blessed (Proverbs 31:28).
The family will receive visitors at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va., on Friday, Jan. 28, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. A private graveside service will be held later that day.
Friends and family are invited to make memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, 1552 S. High St., Harrisonburg VA 22801 or VMRC’s Good Samaritan’s Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave. Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.