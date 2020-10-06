Mildred ‘Kitty’ Sherfey
Mildred Frances “Kitty” Sherfey, 95, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Ms. Sherfey was born June 12, 1925, in Spring Creek, Va., and was the youngest daughter of the late George William and Lula Virginia Jones Sherfey.
She lived in northern Virginia for 40 years and retired from Sovereign Bank in Annandale, Va. On June 30, 1990, after enjoying her banking career, she retired. She enjoyed bowling, reading, sailing on the Potomac river and going to the beach with her friends. She was a member of Harrisonburg Baptist Church.
Surviving are her numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Sherfey was preceded in death by her siblings, Albert “Woody” Sherfey, Louise V. Sprinkel, Pauline S. Whetzel, Gilbert G. Sherfey, Everett L. Sherfey and Charles C. Sherfey.
The Rev. Andrew Sagayam will conduct a graveside service Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mount Horeb Cemetery.
Those wishing to view and sign the guest book may do so on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will not be present during this time. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are recommended.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
