Mildred Louise (Burkholder) Knicely, 78, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her home near Mole Hill. Mildred was born March 11, 1941, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late John S. and Vernie (Knicely) Burkholder.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Mennonite Church.
On March 20, 1962, she married Lowell S. Knicely, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mildred is survived by her children, Wilson Knicely and wife, Shirley, of Bridgewater, Gerald Knicely and wife, Deanne, Lloyd Knicely and wife, Wilda, Stanley Knicely and wife, Mary Ella, and Edith Landes and husband, Kenny, all of Dayton; grandchildren, Quentin, Rhonda Witmer and husband, Jordan, Kathryn, Michael, Jordan, Eileen, Shara, Autumn, Alayna, Heidi, and Deborah; great-grandson, Brendan; sisters, Norma Koogler and Anna Burkholder; sisters-in-law, Martha Burkholder and Virginia Ann Burkholder; brothers-in-law, John Rodes and Allen Beery; and numerous nieces and nephews, who knew her as “Aunt Kate.” She was preceded in death by her brothers, Earl Burkholder, Vernon Burkholder and wife, Betty, and Mark Burkholder; sisters, Sadie Rodes and Wilda Rhodes and husband, Joe, Beulah Koogler and husband, Paul, and Eunice Beery; and a brother-in-law, Ervin Koogler.
The funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church. The funeral will be conducted by the ministers of the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at her home at 859 Bank Church Road, Dayton, on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 1 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 13, from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
