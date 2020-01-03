Mildred Lucille Lam Stroop Strawser, 92, of Manassas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Strawser was born July 19, 1927, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Charles and Della Margaret (Roadcap) Lam.
She owned a salon in Northern Virginia for many years and later operated a salon at her home in Singers Glen. She remained in close contact with many of her clients. Mildred attended Singers Glen Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Herbert Stroop.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Linda Chapman of Manassas; sister, Ava Arpaio and husband, Joseph, of Arizona; grandchildren, Rebecca Lynn Damico, Jo Nicole Damico Flowers and husband, Gary; a great-grandson, Joseph Riley Flowers; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Strawser was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Harris officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Singers Glen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or to the Harrisonburg Rockingham SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
