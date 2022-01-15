Mildred Marie Knight, 73, of Shenandoah, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mrs. Knight was born on February 9, 1948, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Claude Oliver and Addie Mae Davis Price. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Boyd Knight; a daughter; Tracey Knight; two brothers, Oliver Price and Robert Price and two sisters, Joyce Shifflett and Lillian Aleshire.
Mildred graduated from Page County High School and became a certified nursing assistant. She was previously employed with Liberty House and retired from Continuing Care Home Health, both in Harrisonburg. She loved being with her family and cats.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Holly M. Knight of Shenandoah; many nieces and nephews including special niece, Rebecca Morris of Shenandoah; brother-in-law, Bobby Knight and wife, Sarah of Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
