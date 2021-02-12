Mildred “Millie” Ann Lindamood, 78, of Fulks Run, died Feb. 10, 2021, at RMH.
All services will be private and there will be nothing at the funeral home.
Flowers are to be omitted and contributions made to any animal rescue charity.
Arrangements by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.