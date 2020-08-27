Mildred ‘Millie’ Crawford Romonouskas
Mildred “Millie” Crawford Romonouskas, 97, of Shenandoah, passed away into the loving arm of Jesus on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market.
Mrs. Romonouskas was born Feb. 12, 1923, in Elkton, Virginia, and was the daughter of the late, Ashby and Nancy Crawford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Olen R. Baugher, Jr.; sisters, Virginia Hiebler and Gladys Myers; brothers, Henry and Elmer Crawford; granddaughter, Holly Puffenbarger; son-in-law, Robert Barco, and daughter-in-law, Karen Baugher.
In 1979, she married Casimer “Charles” Romonouskas, who also preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2010.
Millie was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ since 1993. She retired as a registered nurse and caregiver. She was a member of Eastern Star for many years and will be remembered for her love of family, her sense of humor and storytelling.
She is survived by her sons, James B. Puffenbarger, Jr. and wife, Karen, and Alfred L. Baugher; daughters, Sandra Barco, and Carolyn “Dolly” Hatton and husband, Chick; stepson, Adam Roman; sister, Beatrice Bahr and husband, Al; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Elk Run Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Perry officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 312 Third Street, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
