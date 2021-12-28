Mildred “Millie” Virginia Randolph Harman-DeVall, 100, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville, Va.
Millie was born April 15, 1921, in Staunton, Va., to the late Morris Virgil and Ida Genevieve White Randolph and stepmother, Mabel McLear Randolph. She was reared by her grandparents, the late Grace and Smith Randolph.
Millie attended schools in Staunton, Hebron, Centerville and graduated from North River High School in 1940 as Salutatorian of her class.
On June 28, 1939, she married Tracy Alexander Harman, who died March 27, 1990. On Sept. 7, 1991, she married Franklin A. DeVall, who died Aug. 1, 2004.
She is survived by two sons, Rodney G. Harman (wife, Patricia) of Penn Laird, Va., and Larry K. Harman of Harrisonburg, Va.; a daughter, Carolyn Jean Bowman Pullin (husband, David) of Staunton and McDowell, Va.; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Cowles, Dora Shiflet, Stephen Bowman, Keith Harman, Peter Harman, Tracey Layman, Denise Lam and Charryl Snodgrass; 20 great-grandchildren, Dreama, Sahvannah, Ash, Mikie, Haley, Alexandra, Sydney, Evan, Kacey, Grayson, Katie, Steven, Victoria, Randy, Christopher, Stacey, Christie, Holly, Faith and Chance; five great-great-grandchildren, Davey, Leilani, Alicia, Ayden and McKensie; and two half brothers, George Randolph and Dennis Randolph.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Morris Jr., William and Richard Randolph, and one half sister, June Berry.
Mrs. Millie has been a member of Mt. Pisgah U.M.C. for 79 years having joined in 1942. She was a former choir member, president of United Methodist Women and taught Sunday school for 70 years. She also attended Victory Fellowship of Dayton for five years. She was leader of the Life Seeker’s Grief Support Group, Grieving Friends, and a member of the United Federated Doll Club.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church with The Rev. Ed Pruitt Sr. and Pastor Sonny Henkel officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
A visitation will be held before the service from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.