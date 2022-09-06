Mrs. Mildred Owen Thomas Glover of Harrisonburg, Va., and formerly of South Boston, Va., passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. She was born in Halifax County, Va., on March 15, 1934 and was 88 years old. She was the daughter of the late Clarence Owen and the late Fannie Chambliss Owen. She was first married to the late Lenwood Louis Thomas and then to the late Armstead Boyd “Joe” Glover.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in South Boston and was employed for many years by the Halifax County Health Department.
Survivors include her son, Michael Thomas and wife, Nancy, of Harrisonburg, Va.; her stepchildren, Susan Glover and husband, Kenneth Bradford, of Richmond, Va., and Armstead B. Glover Jr. and wife, Teresa, of Buffalo Junction, Va.; and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Regar Knicely of Charlottesville, Va.
She loved cats, decorating, and entertaining guests in her home.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Garrett Bowman and the Rev. Susan Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Powell Funeral Home for one hour prior to the funeral.
For memorials, please consider the Halifax County Humane Society, PO Box 969, South Boston, VA 24592.
Online condolences may be made at www.powellfuneralinc.com.
Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
