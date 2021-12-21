Mildred Sedwick, 90, passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Mildred was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Baltimore, Md., and was a daughter of the late Philip W. and Dorothy Printz Brown.
She was employed at Vepco Power Co. in Alexandria, Va. When Mildred moved back to Luray she was a part-time secretary at St. Marks, then went on to work for First National Bank, formerly known as Jefferson National Bank, from which she retired as an administrative officer. She then worked at Car and Carriage Gift Shop and was a supervisor for 13 years. Mildred was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church of Luray.
On Oct. 28, 1950, she married Lester “Bud” Sedwick, who preceded her in death on July 28, 2009.
Mildred is survived by a daughter, Regina Sedwick Straka and husband, Joe, of Luray; two sisters, Ila Crum and Phyllis Armentrout; a brother, Bill Brown and wife, Bonnie; brother-in-law, Raymond L. Sedwick and wife, Barbara; sister-in-law, Juanita Sedwick; three grandsons; two granddaughters; five great-grandchildren and her longtime cat companion, “Barney.”
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth W. Brown.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The burial will be held at the Sedwick Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Page SPCA, PO Box 61, Luray, VA 22835.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
